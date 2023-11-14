One person dead after head-on wreck on WV State Route 2

Wreck on WV State Route 2
By Phyllis Smith and Hailey Lanham
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:42 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE 11/14/2023

More information has been released in a deadly crash on WV State Route 2 (Emerson Avenue) .

According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Department, a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado traveling southbound crossed over into the northbound lane striking a 2007 Charger head-on. The Silverado was driven by Devin Bailey, 19, of Williamstown. The Charger was driven by Tracy Allen, 51, of Parkersburg.

Allen died as a result of the injuries from the crash. Bailey was transported to WVU Camden Clark.

At this time the cause of the collision is still under investigation by the Wood County Crash Team.

The agencies that responded include the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Parkersburg Police Department, Waverly and Williamstown Volunteer Fire Departments, and Camden Clark Ambulance Services.

UPDATE 11/13/2023

An official on scene said one person is dead after a head-on wreck on West Virginia State Route 2.

The other person went to the hospital.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Wood County 911 says both southbound lanes of Interstate 77 near the 1,600 hundred block Emerson Avenue are closed right now because of a two-vehicle wreck.

The crash was called in at 6:59 p.m. on Monday.

The crash is near Chichester Lane and the 1,600 block of Emerson Avenue, which is north of Interstate 77.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigator.

We have a reporter at the scene and will keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

