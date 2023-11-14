Police ID dirt biker killed in accident involving pickup truck

CORE, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man killed in an accident involving a pickup truck last week.

Prior Coverage: Dirt biker dies after accident with pickup truck

On Thursday, Dec. 9, 29-year-old William Burker, of Morgantown, was traveling East on Henderson Hollow Rd. in Core on a dirt bike and noticed a pickup truck traveling West.

Authorities said Burker lost control of the dirt bike on the single lane, gravel road and fell into the roadway, separated from the bike.

The driver of the pickup truck tried to avoid the accident but struck Burker, according to the MCSO.

Police say Burker was pronounced dead at the scene. Additionally, the driver of the pickup truck was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

The accident remains under investigation, according to the MCSO.

Responding agencies include deputies from the MCSO, a reconstructionist, Monongalia EMS, and the Cassville VFD.

