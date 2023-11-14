Sally Irene (Carothers) Hill, 80, of Fairmont, passed away on Saturday, November 11, 2023, at Mon General Hospital following an extended illness after surgery. She was born April 30, 1943, on Cunningham Run in Shinnston, WV. She was the daughter of the late Luster Wayman and Pauline Lola (Looman) Carothers; granddaughter of the late Ellis Lindsey and Anna Mae (Pyles) Looman and the late James Wyatt and Maggie (Richardson) Carothers. Sally worked at Murphy Mart and Ames Department stores for fourteen years before she retired. She loved going to auctions, flea markets, yard sales, and buying and selling antiques, but most of all she loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Albert C. Hill, Sr. in 2003; her granddaughter Jessica Rae McFann; her siblings, George Carothers, Victor Ray Carothers, Ellen Grace Edwards, James Carothers, and Thomas Carothers. She is survived by her three children, daughter Barbara Haught and husband Jeff; son Albert “Chuck” Hill, Jr.; and daughter Renee McFann and husband Reggie. Sally or “Mam” as she was referred to is also survived by her grandchildren, Bethany Pleyo, husband Nick, and great grandchildren, Nicky & Cameron; Rebecca Haught; Michaela Hill & Tommy Bartges, and great grandchildren, Alaya & Ryker; Jordan Hill; Hannah McFann & Frankie Huffman, and great granddaughter, Presley. She is also survived by one sister-in-law, Frances Carothers, as well as many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, on Wednesday from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. and Thursday from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jeff Haught, her son-in-law officiating. A burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Condolences and memories may be left at www.carpenterandford.com

