Tractor trailer accident on I-79 causes shutdown
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:45 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - According to the Marion County 911 Center, a tractor trailer lost its load on the I-79, causing an accident near mile marker 136.
Officials say the all lanes of the I-79 Southbound will soon be shut down to clear debris.
The Fire Department and the DOH are on the scene as of 9:30 a.m.
At this time no one has been injured, officials say.
