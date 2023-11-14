Tractor trailer accident on I-79 causes shutdown

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - According to the Marion County 911 Center, a tractor trailer lost its load on the I-79, causing an accident near mile marker 136.

Officials say the all lanes of the I-79 Southbound will soon be shut down to clear debris.

The Fire Department and the DOH are on the scene as of 9:30 a.m.

At this time no one has been injured, officials say.

