Woman allegedly drove 2 kids while under the influence in Morgantown, police say

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Pennsylvania woman has been charged after she allegedly drove a car with two kids inside while under the influence in Morgantown.

Officers responded to a possible DUI driver at a gas station along Asturias Ln. in Morgantown on Sunday, Nov. 12, according to a criminal complaint.

Authorities say they spoke with 36-year-old Samantha Ardery, of Point Marion, Pennsylvania, after arriving on the scene, adding that they smelled the odor of an alcoholic beverage on her breath while speaking to her.

Ardery allegedly also had slurred speech and watery, bloodshot eyes, according to police.

Ardery, who had two children sitting in her car, told a trooper that she had been driving before her interaction with police, according to the criminal complaint.

Officers say Ardery then refused to take a field sobriety test and was taken into custody.

Witnesses reportedly told police they saw Ardery driving the car with two children inside of it.

Ardery has been charged with DUI and child neglect. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail.

