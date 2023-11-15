Brickside Bar & Grille will now have a location in Fairmont

By Kajah Watkins
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Copper House Grill in Fairmont’s doors will be shutting down this weekend, but a familiar establishment will be taking its place.

Brickside Bar and Grille will now make its way to Fairmont.

So far, there’s no word on when the new Brickside will open.

However, if you still want one last good time at Copper House, they are open every day at 4:00 pm from now until Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 charged after shots fired during domestic dispute
The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man killed in an accident involving a...
Police ID dirt biker killed in accident involving pickup truck
Copper House Grill
Fairmont restaurant to close its doors after 10 years
Amber Zenisek
Clarksburg woman charged with stabbing teen
I-79 lane closure expected to create major delays on Thursday

Latest News

Bridgeport Fire Department to host ribbon cutting, open house for renovated station
Warm weather causes Snowshoe Mountain to push back opening date
vice versa
Morgantown LGBTQ nightclub suspended for potential public safety violations
vice versa
Sen. Manchin discusses what’s next after announcing not to rerun in 2024