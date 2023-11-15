Brickside Bar & Grille will now have a location in Fairmont

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Copper House Grill in Fairmont’s doors will be shutting down this weekend, but a familiar establishment will be taking its place.

Brickside Bar and Grille will now make its way to Fairmont.

So far, there’s no word on when the new Brickside will open.

However, if you still want one last good time at Copper House, they are open every day at 4:00 pm from now until Saturday.

