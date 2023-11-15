Bridgeport Fire Department to host ribbon cutting, open house for renovated station

By Frank Egan
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The renovation project for the Bridgeport Fire Department’s downtown station is complete and the public has the opportunity to check out the building’s new look.

A ribbon cutting and open house for Station 51 will take place on Thursday at 11 a.m.

The open house, complete with station tours for those interested, will be on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A light lunch will also be available.

