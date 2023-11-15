Bridgeport’s Main Street corridor continues upgrades

Bridgeport Construction
Bridgeport Construction(Connect Bridgeport)
By Frank Egan
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The City of Bridgeport is continuing their reconstruction project along Main Street.

For those wondering about some major work taking place along Main Street they have witnessed in recent days, it is another major project taking place in Bridgeport. Although it is a reconstruction project, it is a substantial one.

The work is being done to Leesons Import Motors and can be seen clearly for those traveling in that area along U.S. Route 50. Shawna Merrill with Leesons said the reconstruction work has been a long time coming.

“This is work that we have needed to be done as the result of a storm that hit the area this past March. The awning was ripped off and landed on the roof and it’s needed redone since,” said Merrill.

The work comes with a price tag of $302,219 according to a building permit filed with the City of Bridgeport. The permit lists North Central Building Solutions as the contractor handling the work.

“They’re redoing our awning and our roof,” said Merrill. “We don’t have a timetable for it being complete, but we know it is going to take a while.”

Once finished, Leesons – a long-time downtown business serving Bridgeport and well beyond – will have its display area for their product back in place.

“We’re ecstatic about this, and can’t wait for it to be finished,” she said. “We’ve been waiting for six months.”

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man killed in an accident involving a...
Police ID dirt biker killed in accident involving pickup truck
2 charged after shots fired during domestic dispute
Amber Zenisek
Clarksburg woman charged with stabbing teen
Copper House Grill
Fairmont restaurant to close its doors after 10 years
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
6 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say

Latest News

Bridgeport Fire Department
Bridgeport Fire Department to host ribbon cutting, open house for renovated station
Photo of the Fairmont Box Factory building
Fairmont City Council applies for eminent domain to acquire old box factory
https://www.pexels.com/photo/love-paper-bags-with-sale-text-5926462/
Saving ahead of the holiday season, advice and tips
tucker count
tucker count