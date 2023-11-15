Fairmont City Council applies for eminent domain to acquire old box factory

Photo of the Fairmont Box Factory building
Photo of the Fairmont Box Factory building(City of Fairmont)
By Frank Egan
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Council of the City of Fairmont passed an ordinance to obtain ownership of the former Fairmont Box Factory through eminent domain.

The City Agenda says they voted on the ordinance at their Nov. 14 council meeting.

Officials say the City of Fairmont is attempting to obtain it through eminent domain after several failed negotiations with the owner.

Eminent domain allows the government to expropriate land or property from an owner without their permission, with payment of compensation.

The City plans to demolish the building and redevelop the property for a new city park with a trail head and amenities for the upcoming West Fork River Trail Extension that is to be funded through TIF District Funds.

The Fairmont Box Factory was originally constructed in the late 1910s and last operated as a factory in the early 1980s, according to officials. The current owner purchased the property at tax sale in 2010, according to officials.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE:

Fairmont planning attempt to obtain ownership of Fairmont Box Factory through eminent domain

Fairmont to vote on Fairmont Box Factory eminent domain

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man killed in an accident involving a...
Police ID dirt biker killed in accident involving pickup truck
2 charged after shots fired during domestic dispute
Amber Zenisek
Clarksburg woman charged with stabbing teen
Copper House Grill
Fairmont restaurant to close its doors after 10 years
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
6 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say

Latest News

Bridgeport Fire Department
Bridgeport Fire Department to host ribbon cutting, open house for renovated station
tucker count
tucker count
JACKSONVILLE
JACKSONVILLE
PREGAME
PREGAME - clipped version