First United Methodist Church opening warming shelter

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) -First United Methodist wants to help care for those in need in Harrison County, and they will do that again this year from December 4th until March 2024 with their warming shelter.

Diana Higginbotham assures people will have excellent accommodations.

“They will have a safe environment, to rest and sleep, they will receive an evening meal, and they will receive a breakfast. They will also have an opportunity to shower, get clean clothing,” said Diana Higginbotham, First United Methodist Church shelter manager.

Warming shelters have been a hot topic in the area as many of the surrounding counties so far haven’t announced plans to have a place for those experiencing homelessness to go this winter. First United Methodist says it’s a tragedy as people face these challenges.

“Families with children sleeping in cars, and we have homeless people on the street who can not find affordable housing,” said Higginbotham.

The shelter will be staged in the church’s basketball gym; there will be 26 to 32 beds. The church will be a refuge for many who come to it.

Organizers say that those who may need their shelter might be different from the kind of people you’d expect.

“We had a number of people working at fast food restaurants on Bridgeport-Hill and other places who left the shelter at 6:30 or 7 in the morning to catch a bus to Eastpointe or to go to work,” said Higginbotham.

20 organizations have come together to help support the warming shelter, but the church still needs donations for essentials.

“I have given shoes to people who are adults who have never had a new pair of shoes in their life. They are wearing shoes that leak, that are not waterproof,” said Higginbotham.

First United Methodist Church is still looking for staff; the shelter will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The church is located on 117 N 2nd St, Clarksburg, WV 26301.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.