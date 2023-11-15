Former North Elem. principal sentenced for failing to report child abuse

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The former principal of North Elementary School in Morgantown has been sentenced for failing to report child abuse.

Natalie Webb was sentenced in Monongalia County Magistrate Court to a fine of $100 plus court costs after she allegedly failed to properly report cases of student abuse earlier this year. She was found guilty of the charge on Oct. 25.

After an eight-year-old student became “disruptive” in a classroom on Jan. 26, staff members, including then-North Elementary Vice Principal Carol Muniz, went to escort the child to another room, according to court documents.

During the escort, the student “actively resisted,” at which time Muniz raised her hand, made a fist, and struck the student in the head, investigators wrote in a criminal complaint.

Webb was made aware of the situation within minutes, the complaint says, adding that Webb indicated on two separate occasions that a report would be filed with Child Protective Services.

No report was made until Webb was told to do so by Board of Education staff when they were made aware of the situation on Feb. 7 -- 12 days after Muniz allegedly struck the student.

A week after it was reported, Webb and Muniz were placed on leave.

Webb was charged with not reporting the situation, and Muniz was charged with battery.

Muniz retired after the incident, and Webb was fired by the school district in July.

Muniz has a hearing scheduled for Dec. 21 at 2:30 p.m.

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE

5 INVESTIGATES: 911 call was made about student abuse at North Elementary

North Elementary investigation expected to wrap up this week

DOCS: Video shows North Elementary vice principal striking student’s head

North Elementary vice principal charged with battery after allegedly striking student’s head

North Elem. principal fired after being charged with failing to report student abuse

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.