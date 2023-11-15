Frances K. “Fran” McCourt Odgers, 76 of Webster Springs passed away on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Mon General Hospital. Born October 2, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Basil and Leola Perkins McCourt. In addition to her parents, Frances was proceeded in death by siblings , Charles, Therald, Patricia, and Cecil McCourt. She was a Christian and was a graduate from Webster Springs High School in 1965 and also attended Point Park College in Pittsburgh, PA obtaining a bachelor’s degree in accounting. Frances was a clerk for JD Cutlip, worked many years with the federal government, FBI, post office, and spent 8 years in Saudi Arabia. Frances was an avid reader and loved watching Hallmark Christmas Movies. Left to cherish her memory are brothers: Clarence (Carol), Dannie (Nancy),; nieces and nephew; Lisa Hines, Mike McCourt, Nancy and Diana McCourt, Tara Hughes, and Toni Kiser; aunts June Tenny and Jimmy McCourt; and many cousins and extended family members. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home with Pastor Nancy Newhouse officiating. Burial will follow at Green Cemetery, Elk River Rd, Webster Springs. Friends may join the family for visitation on Friday, November 17, 2023 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs is honored to be serving the McCourt family.

