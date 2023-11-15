Mon Power employees pick up trash along Harrison County roadway

HAYWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - Mon Power employees are cleaning up the local environment in a very practical way in Harrison County.

Volunteers with Mon Power picked up litter along Route 20 in Haywood on Wednesday.

They say they collected a total of 165 pounds of litter in Wednesday morning’s clean-up, including three bags of recyclables and 11 bags of other trash.

The event is part of the company’s commitment to the state’s Adopt-A-Highway program.

Mon Power employees maintain the section of the highway extending about a mile in each direction from Harrison Power Station’s main gate.

Lysle Sites is an engineer at the plant who helps organize the effort.

“Just being along a major highway, a lot of trash gets built up over time,” said Sites. “Trying to remove that not only helps the environment, but it helps the community look nicer. It’s a very uplifting experience to be out there with your coworkers. We care about being here. We want to be here and we want to be part of this community.”

This week’s collection makes Mon Power’s sixth clean-up event since joining the Adopt-A-Highway program in 2021.

