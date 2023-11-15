Morgantown doctor performs charitable surgeries in Haiti

Dr. Mark Johnson
Dr. Mark Johnson(Mon Health)
By Frank Egan
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - General Surgeon Dr. Mark Johnson recently spent eight days performing surgeries in Pignon, Haiti.

Dr. Johnson went to Pignon as part of a team of nurses, anesthetists, anesthesiologists, and of course, surgeons.

The team was led by Dr. Dave Fogarty, and brought their tools to an area in Pignon where there is no running water and limited electricity.

“Going on one of these trips, you have to abandon all that is familiar and important to you and work with what you have to get patients the care that they need,” said Dr. Johnson. “It was incredibly touching to see such strong mothers bring their babies to see us. They had been through so much, struggling to provide their children with food that their babies could barely eat with their cleft palates, yet they were hopeful that we could help.”

According to the World Bank, over 40% of the world’s population lives in extreme poverty. Dr. Johnson says he is passionate about this work and hopes to bring more teams together to take important healthcare to places like Pignon in the future.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 charged after shots fired during domestic dispute
The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man killed in an accident involving a...
Police ID dirt biker killed in accident involving pickup truck
Copper House Grill
Fairmont restaurant to close its doors after 10 years
Amber Zenisek
Clarksburg woman charged with stabbing teen
I-79 lane closure expected to create major delays on Thursday

Latest News

North Elementary School in Morgantown
Former North Elem. principal sentenced for failing to report child abuse
Mon Power volunteers picking up trash along Route 20 in Haywood on Wednesday, Nov. 15.
Mon Power employees pick up trash along Harrison County roadway
Mountaineer Middle School ISAAC Project Coordinator this week's Davis and Elkins Excellence in...
Excellence in Education: Mountaineer Middle School ISAAC Project Coordinator
WDTV helping raise awareness for World Pancreatic Cancer Day