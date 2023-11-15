Morgantown LGBTQ nightclub suspended for potential public safety violations

By John Blashke
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A popular LGBTQ nightclub in Morgantown was closed this past weekend due to potential public safety violations.

The Vice Versa nightclub on High Street was suddenly closed this past weekend. A call to the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration (ABCA) confirmed that the nightclub is currently facing a suspension.

An official from the ABCA told 5 News that there is an ongoing investigation into Vice Versa which has resulted in potential public safety violations.

The ABCA would not confirm any details about this investigation he length of the suspension is currently unclear as the investigation continues, but upcoming events are still being advertised on Vice Versas’ website.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 charged after shots fired during domestic dispute
The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man killed in an accident involving a...
Police ID dirt biker killed in accident involving pickup truck
Copper House Grill
Fairmont restaurant to close its doors after 10 years
Amber Zenisek
Clarksburg woman charged with stabbing teen
I-79 lane closure expected to create major delays on Thursday

Latest News

Bridgeport Fire Department to host ribbon cutting, open house for renovated station
Warm weather causes Snowshoe Mountain to push back opening date
vice versa
Sen. Manchin discusses what’s next after announcing not to rerun in 2024