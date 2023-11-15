Morgantown LGBTQ nightclub suspended for potential public safety violations

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A popular LGBTQ nightclub in Morgantown was closed this past weekend due to potential public safety violations.

The Vice Versa nightclub on High Street was suddenly closed this past weekend. A call to the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration (ABCA) confirmed that the nightclub is currently facing a suspension.

An official from the ABCA told 5 News that there is an ongoing investigation into Vice Versa which has resulted in potential public safety violations.

The ABCA would not confirm any details about this investigation he length of the suspension is currently unclear as the investigation continues, but upcoming events are still being advertised on Vice Versas’ website.

