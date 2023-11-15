Pest control company to pay homeowner to let roaches in their home

FILE - A pest control company based in North Carolina is offering a homeowner $2,500 to release...
FILE - A pest control company based in North Carolina is offering a homeowner $2,500 to release cockroaches into their house.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 9:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Most people would do anything to keep roaches out of their homes, but one pest control company wants to pay you to bring them in.

A North Carolina-based company, The Pest Informer, is offering $2,500 to a homeowner who will let them infest their home with American cockroaches.

It’s part of a study to help the company evaluate the effectiveness of a specific pest control technique.

If selected, you must live in your home for approximately 30 days, and you’re not allowed to use other pest control methods.

The company said it will resort to traditional cockroach treatment options if the new technique fails to eliminate the infestation within 30 days.

If you’re willing to take the risk, you have until Dec. 31 to apply on the company’s website.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man killed in an accident involving a...
Police ID dirt biker killed in accident involving pickup truck
2 charged after shots fired during domestic dispute
Amber Zenisek
Clarksburg woman charged with stabbing teen
Copper House Grill
Fairmont restaurant to close its doors after 10 years
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
6 dead, 18 hospitalized when bus carrying students and truck crash on Ohio highway, officials say

Latest News

The CPSC used dramatic demonstrations to warn of the pitfalls that can ruin a happy holiday.
How to stay safe while cooking and decorating this holiday season
FILE - United Auto Workers members walk in the Labor Day parade in Detroit, Sept. 2, 2019. The...
Union workers at General Motors appear to have voted down tentative contract deal
A customer browses the holiday lights section at Blackhawk Hardware, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023,...
Retail sales slip in October as consumers pull back after summer splurges
FILE - Dolly Parton poses for a picture before the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy Ceremony at...
Dolly Parton’s new album is a detour from country music — could R&B be next?
Person being arrested by Port of Portland police
Shots fired at airport security checkpoint in Portland, Oregon