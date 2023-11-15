Richard T. “Rick” Muriale, 68, of Clarksburg passed away on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 in the United Hospital Center. He was born in Clarksburg on September 17, 1955, a son of the late Frank and Violet Victoria Isabella Muriale. He is survived by his brother, Rocco F. Muriale and his fiancé Peggy Bollinger of Fairmont, and numerous cousins. Rick was a 1974 graduate of Notre Dame High School and was the manager of his family’s business, Muriale’s Restaurant, for 42 years. He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. A more detailed obituary will be published at a later date. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Sunday from 3:00 to 7:00 pm, where a prayer service will be held at 7:00 pm to conclude the visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10:00 am at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father Walt Jagela as Celebrant. Interment will be in the Holy Cross Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

