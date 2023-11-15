Sen. Manchin discusses what’s next after announcing not to rerun in 2024

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Last week, West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin announced that he will not be seeking reelection in 2024.

Now, people are wondering what comes next for the senator.

Sen. Manchin took to the media to address this on Wednesday.

According to Manchin, he will be using his time to “unite the middle” because he says he feels as if he’s done everything he can do to try and change the “political dysfunction, and political divisions” in Washington, D.C.

Manchin claims it can’t be done in Washington.

In an attempt to change things at the national level, Manchin says he’s be traveling around the country to find the “middle,” a topic he touched on many times in his address.

Manchin claims that democracy is at odds at the hands of both political parties, so in Manchin’s eyes it’s questionable as to if there is an actual middle.

He’s been in the Senate since 2010, taking over for the late Robert C. Byrd.

Manchin’s decision not to rerun has many people speculating whether or not he will run for presidency.

As far as the speculation, Manchin says, he’s not that interested.

“No. I have no burning desire to be President of the United States,” Manchin says. “I have an unbelievable desire to save this nation and if they said you’re the only person who can do it, I’ll do whatever I can to save this nation.”

Manchin’s time in the Senate is coming to an end.

But there’s still many questions about what his future will hold.

The only thing that is certain is that Manchin says he has a mission to bring Americans together.

As far as the candidates for his replacement goes, current Governor Jim Justice and Congressman Alex Mooney will be facing off for the Republican Party’s nomination.

Justice was recently endorsed by former President Donald Trump, and some believe this could give justice a leg up for the now-open senate seat.

5 News will be sure to keep you connected about what’s next for Joe Manchin and the latest about the 2024 election.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.