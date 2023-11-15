Upshur County Public Library will launch Seed Project in January

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Upshur County Public Library will have more to offer for the community of Buckhannon soon, a seed library project.

Anyone will be able to stop by and pick up flower and vegetable seeds, just like they would pick up books, free of cost.

Keyth Sokol, the assistant director says a student at West Virginia Wesleyan College will oversee the project. The goal is to push everyone to try something new and showcase their creativity.

“Seed libraries are a way for the community to get into gardening, so to maintain the authenticity of some seeds. There’s a whole industry out there of genetic modified seeds and plants and air loom seeds are becoming more important to maintain our biodiversity, so it’s a way for our community to engage in that.”

The project is expected to launch in January. A library card is not required.

So, everyone is invited to be a part of the seed project.

