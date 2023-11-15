Warm, sunny conditions end with rain on Friday

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today and tomorrow will be warm and sunny, but we’re tracking rain chances that will return later this week. Find out the details in the video above!

The past few days will be mild and sunny, and today will be similar, albeit with warmer temperatures. This comes as a high-pressure system will move east of West Virginia, lifting warm air from the southwest at 5-10 mph and keeping a dry air mass in our region. As a result, temperatures will climb into the mid-60s during the afternoon hours, and aside from scattered upper-level clouds, expect plenty of sunshine. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear, with a few clouds. Winds will be light, with lows in the mid-to-upper-30s. Tomorrow, skies will be mostly clear, with light winds and highs in the mid-to-upper-60s, making tomorrow the warmest day of the week.

Our region will remain dry until the late afternoon hours on Friday, when a cold front, associated with a low-pressure system in Canada, sweeps into Ohio and the Mid-Atlantic region, pushing a line of rain into West Virginia during the evening hours. The rain showers will stick around until the late overnight hours, and by Saturday morning, any leftover showers will move east of West Virginia. By that time, rainfall totals will be around 0.25″ to 0.5″ across our region, so not much is expected. Still, that will alleviate some of the dry weather we’ve seen over the past few days. Thereafter, a high-pressure system will keep skies clear and temperatures in the upper-40s to low-50s during the weekend. Towards the middle of next week, models suggest a low-pressure system starting in the Rockies and moving into West Virginia, bringing rain showers into our region, which could impact travel plans that you may have. There is uncertainty regarding rainfall totals and even exact timing, so we’re watching carefully. All the while, temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s throughout next week. In short, today and tomorrow will be nice, Friday will be rainy, and rain showers will return on Thanksgiving week.

Today: Partly cloudy skies. Southerly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 68.

Tonight: Clear skies. Low: 35.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. High: 70.

Friday: Cloudy skies, with steady rain pushing into our region during the late afternoon and evening hours. South-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 67.

