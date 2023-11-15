Warm weather causes Snowshoe Mountain to push back opening date

Photo of snow at Snowshoe Mountain on Monday, March 14, 2023.
Photo of snow at Snowshoe Mountain on Monday, March 14, 2023.(Snowshoe Mountain)
By Frank Egan
Published: Nov. 15, 2023
SNOWSHOE, W.Va (WDTV) - A post on Showshoe Mountain’s Facebook page says snowmaking operations have been limited.

Snowshoe Mountain Ski Resort relies largely on artificial snow, which can only be made under certain weather conditions, which have not been available in recent weeks.

However, Snowshoe predicts that a slow start will lead to a big finish, saying “The good news is that some of our best seasons of all time have gotten off to a slow start, especially in El Niño years. It’ll be worth the wait! In the meantime, stay stoked and stay tuned for more updates!”

Snowshoe goes on to provide updates about Thanksgiving Festivities and a new Power Monkey Lift installation. The post is linked below.

