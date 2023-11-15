William Sheridan “Billy” Messinger

Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:05 PM EST
William Sheridan “Billy” Messinger, 67, of Buckhannon passed away on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg on March 3, 1956, a son of the late Charles William Messinger and Barbara Lee Nicholson Morse. He is survived by one brother, Michael Messinger of Flemington; one half-sister, Brenda Morse of Greenburg, PA; and his niece and nephews, Stephanie Messinger, Michael Messinger, Jacob Morse and Noah Morse. Mr. Messinger was a graduate of Washington Irving High School and retired from the United States Navy with 20 years of service. A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 24, 2023 at 11:00 am in the Mt. Vernon Memorial Cemetery, Philippi with Pastor Sherman Goodwin officiating, where full military graveside rites will be accorded.   Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com.  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

