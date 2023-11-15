WVU Children’s Hospital Gala announces Emcee

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVU Children’s Hospital has announced their 20th Anniversary Gala to help support the needs of the hospital, according to a recent Facebook post.

The post proudly announces that they have chosen who will emcee the event: host of NBC’s Access Hollywood and Access Daily, Mario Lopez.

Tickets will be available starting December 5, 9 a.m., only at http://wvuchgala.com.

Read the full post below:

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.