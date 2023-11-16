Construction now complete on newly renovated Bridgeport firehouse

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -The Bridgeport Fire Department is excited about their new building that has taken two years to complete. They believe it will have a great impact on the community, and firefighters feel it’s much better than the old building and previous temporary housing. Says chief Phil Hart.

“During the construction, they had temporary housing outside; if they had to go on a call, they would have to go out in the weather to get in the apparatus to respond. They know this is a great day. They’re very, very happy,” said Phil Hart, Bridgeport Fire Department Chief.

Talks for fire station renovations started in 2017, but it was taken off the table. COVID hit, which took more time, the architect of the structure says there were some challenges due to the old stations poor structure, such as floodplains.

“Every-time we work in an existing building, we have to come in and renovate it. It’s always full of challenges. There’s things that when you start removing walls and floors, you didn’t expect to be there.” there were things we just didn’t expect,” said Philip Freeman, Architect The Trasher group.

The renovated firehouse, which cost four million dollars to build, has a full slate of upgrades. Like improvements to the day room, for the station’s 27 firefighters to relax and more.

“The last one was built 25 years ago. here’s been a lot of technological changes. Fire suppression act. Things that. In-house fire alarm system sprinkler system. The IT stuff is up to date,” said Hart.

The department will have an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. tomorrow, and the community is welcome to stop by.

