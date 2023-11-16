County Route 17 to shut down for 3 weeks

Road Closed sign
Road Closed sign(WABI)
By Frank Egan
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
TUCKER COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Transportation announced a multiple-week road closure via a press release Thursday.

Tucker County Route 17, (Smokey Hollow Road), will be closed approximately 1.5 miles from the intersection with WV 72, near Parsons, from Monday, December 4, 2023, to Friday, December 22, 2023, for construction work associated with Corridor H.

All motorists, including emergency vehicles and school buses, will need to seek alternate routes.

One alternate route is to take WV 72 to WV 38, near St. George, to County Route 21.

