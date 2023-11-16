Crews spend more than 6 hours on scene of brush fire in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews spent several hours on the scene of a brush fire in Marion County on Wednesday.

Crews were dispatched to the fire along Mt. Zion Rd. in Fairmont at around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the Marion County 911 Center.

A post by the Valley Volunteer Fire Department says crews arrived on the scene to find a working fire that was rapidly spreading to an ongoing outbuilding fire that sheltered rough cut lumber.

Fire officials said numerous fire crews spent several hours on the scene, eventually being placed back in service at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

The following are other fire departments that responded:

Bunners Ridge

Boothsville

Monongah

Triune Halleck

Fairview

Farmington

Barrackville

Worthington

WInfield

Below are additional photos of the fire from the Valley VFD:

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.