Fairmont State to hold 154th Fall Commencement

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont State University has announced it will honor graduates for its 154th Fall Commencement.

The University will hold two separate ceremonies on Saturday, Dec. 9 to celebrate graduates from each of its five colleges in the Feaster Center on campus.

The Fall Commencement ceremonies will take place as follows:

The College of Education, Health & Human Performance, the College of Nursing and the College of Science & Technology will be recognized starting at 10 a.m.

After the first ceremony, The College of Business & Aviation, the College of Liberal Arts and Regents Bachelor of Arts graduates will be recognized.

The ceremonies are public and open to all guests. Tickets will not be used and seating is limited. The event will be live streamed for those unable to attend in person.

The Department of Public Safety and Physical Plant will re-route traffic on the day of Commencement and will only be allowing vehicles to enter campus only from the Squibb Wilson Boulevard entrance to ensure smooth traffic patterns.

Shuttle services will be available on campus to take guests to the Feaster Center. Shuttle pick-ups will begin one hour before each ceremony.

Celebration flowers will be available for purchase before each ceremony next to the Feaster Center’s guest entrance. Items can also be pre-ordered before Commencement. Proceeds from flower purchases will benefit the Staff Council Scholarship Fund.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.