BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Robinson Grand’s Jason Young joined First at 4 on Thursday.

He talked about “Lights Out: A Tribute to Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons”, how they capture that classic sound, and how to get tickets to the performance.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.