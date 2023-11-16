First at 4 Forum: Nancy Ligus

By Frank Egan
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Director of Workforce, Continuing Education, and Economic Development, Nancy Ligus joined First at 4 on Thursday.

She talked about her role at Pierpont Community & Technical College, how industries can become partners with Pierpont, and how people can learn more about the organization.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

