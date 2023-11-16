Four inmates sentenced for possessing weapons at FCI Beckley

Court ruling
Court ruling(MGN)
By Kassidy Brown
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Four inmates were sentenced for possession of a weapon by an inmate at a federal prison today.

Inmates Rico Salguero, 40, Jamal Brooks, 26, and Jarvis Burl, 26, were each sentenced to one year and one day in prison and inmate John Durant, 34, was sentenced to one year and three months.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, each inmate admitted to possessing a handcrafted weapon commonly known as a “shank,” at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Beckley in separate incidents on the following dates: Salguero on December 9, 2022; Brooks on January 7, 2023; Burl on February 22, 2023; and Durant on April 10, 2023.

United States District Judge Frank W. Volk imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess prosecuted the case.

Copyright 2023 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-79 lane closure expected to create major delays on Thursday
File Graphic
Police: Deceased male found at Beckley Lowe’s
Copper House Grill
Brickside Bar & Grille will now have a location in Fairmont
Planned power outage to affect more than 1,000 Mon Power customers
vice versa
Morgantown LGBTQ nightclub suspended for potential public safety violations

Latest News

File photo of the Monongahela National Forest sign
Monongahela National Forest fire grows to 145 acres
(Source: MGN)
Lane of E. Main St. in Clarksburg to be closed for several days
Caporali-Filho
WVU Extension Safety and Health team welcomes a new member
Alexa Griffey met with Sgt. Stephens to learn more about how to have a safe hunting season.
W.VA. DNR shares safety tips, advice ahead of deer firearm season
November is Diabetes Eye Disease Awareness Month.
Why eye exams are especially important for people with diabetes