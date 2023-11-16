Gov. Justice return of Big Buck Photo Contest, start of buck firearms season

By Frank Egan
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice reminds hunters that West Virginia’s buck firearms season will start Monday, Nov. 20, and run until Dec. 3.

“West Virginia’s buck firearms season is a cherished tradition that spans generations and unites us in our love for the outdoors,” Gov. Justice said. “I want to encourage every hunter, whether you’re a resident or non-resident to get into the woods and enjoy a hunting adventure and experience all of the goodness and beauty of West Virginia.”

Officials say resident hunters and non-resident hunters will need to purchase a Class RG or Class RRG stamp, respectively, by 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 19. if they want a chance to take an additional buck during West Virginia’s most popular hunting season.

Licenses and stamps can be purchased online at WVhunt.com or at an authorized license retailer.

Gov. Justice also announced the launch of West Virginia’s third annual Big Buck Photo Contest.

The contest invites hunters to submit a photo with a buck they harvest during a 2023 hunting season along with a short account of their hunt for a chance to win prizes.

The contest, which has received more than 2,000 submissions since its inception in 2021, will open on Nov. 21 and photos must be submitted by Dec. 22 for hunters to be eligible for a prize drawing.

For rules and entry forms, click here.

