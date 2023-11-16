Randolph, Tucker counties among recipients of matching funds for infrastructure advancements

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Midland Public Service District in Randolph County and the Canaan Valley Public Service District in Tucker County are among three recipients of funding for infrastructure advancement.

Gov. Jim Justice announced over $2.8 million on Thursday in non-federal match funds to Congressionally Directed Spending, enhancing the state’s critical infrastructure and addressing community needs.

“These investments reflect our commitment to vital infrastructure enhancements across the state, and I’m proud that we can step up and provide this funding,” Gov. Justice said. “These strategic investments will not only bolster the state’s economic development but also improve the overall quality of life for our people.”

The Midland PSD has secured $2 million from the United States Environmental Protection Agency, with a $500,000 non-federal match from the Governor’s Office.

The Midland PSD is slated to use the funding for water system improvements including extending water service to communities lacking a reliable drinking water source and enhancing existing facilities, according to Gov. Justice.

The project is anticipated to reach around 100 customers, including campgrounds along Faulkner Road and in Bowden, WV.

The Canaan Valley PSD has secured $8 million from US EPA, supported by a $2 million non-federal match from the Governor’s Office.

This funding will be utilized for water system improvements including the construction of a new water treatment plant to meet potable water needs and support future demands.

The construction of a new water treatment plant will benefit various communities, including Timberline Four Seasons Resort, Beaver Ridge Resort, Northpoint Homeowners Association, North Lake Homeowners Association, and Black Bear Woods Resort.

The other recipient of the funding is the Town of Oceana in Wyoming County.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.