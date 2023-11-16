Trees at State Capitol to honor military, first responders; How to submit a photo

(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice invite all West Virginians to honor members of the United States Military and First Responders by submitting photos to be showcased on two recognition trees that will be displayed during the upcoming holiday season.

This year’s recognition trees will be located in the west rotunda of the main Capitol building, along with a third tree decorated by Gold Star mothers and families to honor their loved ones whose lives were sacrificed while serving our country.

“Cathy and I absolutely cherish this holiday tradition,” Gov. Justice said. “Seeing West Virginians unite to honor our incredible heroes of the United States Military and our First Responders brings so much joy to us. The heartfelt photos on the recognition trees create a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by these amazing individuals. It’s an honor to show off the real stars of West Virginia in our Capitol during the holidays.”

“I am looking forward to seeing your photos of our West Virginia heroes. This is one of my favorite Christmas traditions,” First Lady Cathy Justice said.

All photos, along with the submission form and tag, must be received no later than Tuesday, November 28, 2023. Photos may be submitted via email or mail.

Please submit photocopies. Submitted photos will not be returned. The military recognition form and tag can be downloaded here.

The first responder recognition form and tag can be downloaded here.

Below is the submission information:

  • Email: kate.e.morris@wv.gov
  • By Mail: West Virginia Governor’s Mansion / ATTN: Katie Morris / 1716 Kanawha Boulevard East / Charleston, WV 25305

