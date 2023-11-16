Trump Salon’s Angel Trees Help Upshur County High School students in need

BUCKANNON, W.Va (WDTV) -

For the 8th year in a row Trumps salon in Buckhannon is bringing back their angel tree.

Which will benefit over 44 Upshur County High School students in need.

According to WVKIDSCOUNT.ORG 22.9% of children in Upshur County are living in poverty and 8.7% don’t have a home.

While many angel trees focus on young children, Rondal Mitchell felt that high school students and their families should also be supported during the holidays.

“There’s a lot of kids in high school that are displaced from their homes, displaced from their families and don’t really get a Christmas and because most trees are for small children there was they can adapt so there was no there was a big need to help this high school students.”

Students and their families will fill out wish lists then they will bring those wish lists to the angel tree at trumps salon in Buckhannon.

Donors will choose a child from the tree and will purchase as many requested items as they can.

Then bring those gifts back to trumps salon by December 17th. Here are some examples of past items:

“Gas cards from cars, food carts, hygiene items and things like that. This year we’ve done a lot of bedding supplies, and sheets and pillows.”

Along with angel trees, Trumps Salon also has angel cards.

People can write or purchase holiday cards to be sent to children in the juvenile justice system.

Rondal says last year they sent about 300 cards out and hopes to get to 500 this year.

“Two years ago, we added what we call angel cards, because a whole other aspect of kids that get left out of Christmas are children or juveniles that are in the juvenile justice system. We send out cards to the different facilities throughout West Virginia. So that these kids at least get a christmas card.” Rondal Mitchell, Trumps Salon.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.