With great love and profound sorrow, we announce the passing of Vada Lee Mills, 79, of Weston, a beacon of compassion, wit, and unwavering devotion to her family. She passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home and surrounded by loving family on Monday, November 13, 2023. Born on January 20, 1944, in Jim, WV, a daughter of the late Dennis Freeman Monroe and Virginia Allen West Monroe. In addition to her parents, Vada was preceded in death by one brother, Terry Alexander Monroe. Vada’s life was a testament to the Methodist hymn: “The love of God is greater far, than tongue or pen can ever tell.” Her life was an embodiment of this verse, as her love for her family and community was immeasurable. Vada was a woman of many talents. After graduating from Weston High School in 1962, she married the love of her life, Robert Mills, on June 24, 1962, and together they built a family rooted in love and mutual respect. She was a stay-at-home mom for many years, nurturing her children with a motherly tenderness that defined her. Later in life, Vada returned to school and earned her Master’s Degree in Nursing from West Virginia University. Her empathetic nature led her to a fulfilling career at William R. Sharpe Hospital in Weston, where she worked as a Psychiatric Nurse and a Legal Nurse Consultant. Despite her professional achievements, Vada often said that what mattered most to her were her family and her grandchildren, whom she adored. A lover of nature, Vada found joy in simple pleasures like gardening, bird watching, and cooking. She was known for her scrumptious meals that brought everyone to the table. Her passion for reading was infectious and she had a knack for making every person feel seen and heard. In every sense, Vada was a giver; her sincere and selfless nature touched the hearts of everyone around her. Vada is survived by her devoted husband, Robert L. Mills, of Weston; four children: Robert D. Mills and wife, Marcia, of Fairmont; Barton Mills and wife, Deborah, of Dunkirk, OH, Cynthia Harbart of Jane Lew; and John Mills and wife, Angela, of Weston; ten grandchildren: Derek, Cara, Emily, Meghan, McKenzie, Letha, Arla, Billy, Ginny, and Joy; five great-grandchildren: Greyson, Sawyer, Rhiley, Liam, Everly, and two more on-the-way; two sisters: Sandra Monroe of Weston, and Mareda Friedman and husband, Michael, of St. Augustine, FL; and several nieces and nephews. Vada’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. Family and friends will gather at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 12-1 p.m. on Saturday, November 18, 2023. A Celebration of Life Service will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 18, 2023 with Pastor Jim Martin officiating. Inurnment will follow at Weston Masonic Cemetery in Weston. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Vada Lee Mills. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

