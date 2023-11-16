WanaBana issues recall of certain fruit products

HARRISON-CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - WanaBana USA is voluntarily recalling WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree pouches due to reports of elevated levels of lead found in certain units of the product.

A press release from the Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department says a recall audit issued by the FDA for lots of the affected product available in 3 pack pouches of 2.5 oz.

Harrison-Clarksburg HD says sanitarians have checked three Dollar Tree stores in Harrison County and found no affected products on the shelves.

Dollar Tree store representatives say that none of the affected product batches had been sold to area customers.

Two private label products under the brand name Schnucks and Weis, in 90 oz pouches with cinnamon, are also involved in the recall.

For more information, see the US Food and Drug Administration website, under Recalls, Market Withdraws, and Safety Alerts.

https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/wanabana-issues-voluntaryrecall-wanabana-apple-cinnamon-fruit-puree-pouches-due-elevated-lead

