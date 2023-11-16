Warm, sunny Thursday, then rain tomorrow

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be the last day to go enjoy the warm, sunny weather we’ve seen for a while, as we’re tracking steady rain that will push in tomorrow. Find out the details regarding the rain, and Thanksgiving week, in the video above!

Today will continue the trend of nice weather that’s been around for a while, with highs in the mid-60s and sunny skies, thanks to a warm, dry air mass lifting from the south. Skies will still stay clear overnight, allowing temperatures to drop into the 40s. Clouds will build from the west tomorrow morning, leading to cloudy skies tomorrow morning and afternoon. After 3 PM, a cold front, associated with a low-pressure system in Canada that started in the Pacific earlier in the week, will bring a line of steady showers into West Virginia. A few showers may be heavy at times, leading to a soggy evening commute. So you may want to give yourself extra time on the roads just in case. The rain moves out of the lowlands after midnight, and any leftover moisture will move out of the mountain counties by Saturday morning. By that time, rainfall totals will be around 0.25″ to 0.75″ across our region, which may not be much but will at least alleviate fire risk due to the dry weather we’ve seen for a while.

Thereafter, a high-pressure system will keep much of the eastern US clear, and with cool air flowing from the northwest, temperatures will only reach the upper-40s in the lowlands and the mid-40s in the mountains. So expect a cool, sunny weekend. Towards the middle of next week, a low-pressure system from the Rockies will push through the Central and Eastern US, bringing rain showers to West Virginia between Monday night and Wednesday morning. Most of the rain will come on Tuesday, as that’s when the bulk of the system will move into our region. There is uncertainty regarding how much rain is expected this far out, so we’re watching carefully. Models also seem to agree that Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday should be partly sunny and dry. However, temperatures will only be in the 40s and low-50s throughout next week, especially towards the latter half of next week. In short, rain showers and cool temperatures will push in tomorrow and early Thanksgiving week.

And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Sunny skies. High: 70.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 47.

Friday: Cloudy skies, with steady rain showers in the afternoon and evening hours. South-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 66.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Northwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 49.

