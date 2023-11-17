2 car collision on Cost Avenue in Annmore

HNN File Image
HNN File Image(HNN)
By Frank Egan
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - 2 hospitalized after car accident in Annmore.

Officials say crews were dispatched around 4:30 p.m. Friday to respond to the collision.

Harrison County 911 Center says one person was taken to the hospital for chest pain, and at least one more was taken for injuries likely sustained in the accident.

No roads have been closed, traffic should resume as normal, Officials say.

This is a developing story, stick with WDTV 5 for updates.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Police: Deceased male found at Beckley Lowe’s
I-79 lane closure expected to create major delays on Thursday
Copper House Grill
Brickside Bar & Grille will now have a location in Fairmont
Planned power outage to affect more than 1,000 Mon Power customers
vice versa
Morgantown LGBTQ nightclub suspended for potential public safety violations

Latest News

First at 4 Forum: Jeremiah Kibler and Spencer Flanagan
First at 4 Forum: Jeremiah Kibler and Spencer Flanagan
The Queen of Clean: Removing self tanner off your skin
The Queen of Clean: Removing self tanner off your skin
HNN File Image
Crews respond to crash on I-79
Emily Decker signs for D&E Lacrosse - WDTV Sports
West Virginia State Police whistleblower accepts plea agreement in domestic case