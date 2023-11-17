24th Annual Toy Mountain Donation Drive back at WVU

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -The 24th Annual Toy Donation Drive is back at WVU. The annual event encourages the mountaineer community to donate to those less fortune during the holiday season. Toys valued at 5 dollars or more will be collected till December 1st in order to put a smile on the faces of underprivileged youth throughout Monongalia County.

" Last year we collected over 500 toys, so to be able to help with over 500 kids in some way to have a better Christmas or a better holiday season is something that we enjoy to do. This year our goal is to get over 700 toys this year and try to help even more. That’s who we are, WVU is the university of the state and we want to make sure we’re serving that to the best of our ability”

Thanh Le is the Director of Student Engagement and Leadership at WVU; and as director he’s had his hand in a lot of the action that goes on behind the scenes. Students, faculty, and staff make up an important part of the donation giving process, but the support that comes from the greater community is even more inspiring.

“We’re just very blessed to see that people care so much about it and that’s why we do so many collection points. I remember us being at a basketball game; there were people that didn’t know about the collection at the time and they were like, hey can we get your information we want to send toys and we want to order off the Amazon Wishlist. And so many of those folks were just so willing to help. Just like hey we totally forgot about it can we purchase another way? Can we support monetarily?”

With the event being in its 24th year, capitalizing on the opportunity to grow is the next step in expanding this generous community outreach.

" We’re very encouraged by the generosity of our community and so we know moving forward, finding other pivotal partnerships can even increase the impact”

If you’re looking to donate to the toy mountain the physical display can be found in the Mountainlair Student Union on WVU’s campus or call the office of Student Engagement and Leadership at 304-293-4397 for any more information.

