HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews were dispatched to a car crash on I-79 at mile marker 108, Harrison County 911 Center says.

Officials say police, fire, and EMT crews were all sent to the area.

No information about injuries or road closures has been released.

This is a developing story, stick with WDTV 5 for updates.

