Driving safe while deer are running this time of year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - AAA East Central is reminding drivers to be careful as deer become more active this time of year.

Spokesperson for AAA East Central, Tiffany Stanley, said this time of year is deer mating season which is why we see more deer running across the road.

Stanley advises you to slow down, use your high beams if no one else is around, and be more cautious between the hours of 5 and 8 both in the morning and evening.

Not knowing what to safely do when you see a deer while driving is common.

“One of the things we see often is if a deer is coming towards you, you may have the natural inclination to swerve out of the way, and that is something you do not want to do. You want to be sure to stay in your lane because you can actually cause a more serious accident if you decide to swerve out of the way,” said Stanley.

If you happen to get into an accident involving a deer Stanley suggests you pull off to the side of the road to make sure your vehicle is still able to operate safely and when you are at a safe location take pictures for your insurance company.

