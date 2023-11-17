Driving safe while deer are running this time of year

AAA share tips to stay safe when driving with deer running around.
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:11 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - AAA East Central is reminding drivers to be careful as deer become more active this time of year.

Spokesperson for AAA East Central, Tiffany Stanley, said this time of year is deer mating season which is why we see more deer running across the road.

Stanley advises you to slow down, use your high beams if no one else is around, and be more cautious between the hours of 5 and 8 both in the morning and evening.

Not knowing what to safely do when you see a deer while driving is common.

“One of the things we see often is if a deer is coming towards you, you may have the natural inclination to swerve out of the way, and that is something you do not want to do. You want to be sure to stay in your lane because you can actually cause a more serious accident if you decide to swerve out of the way,” said Stanley.

If you happen to get into an accident involving a deer Stanley suggests you pull off to the side of the road to make sure your vehicle is still able to operate safely and when you are at a safe location take pictures for your insurance company.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Police: Deceased male found at Beckley Lowe’s
I-79 lane closure expected to create major delays on Thursday
Copper House Grill
Brickside Bar & Grille will now have a location in Fairmont
Planned power outage to affect more than 1,000 Mon Power customers
vice versa
Morgantown LGBTQ nightclub suspended for potential public safety violations

Latest News

House Call: How contagious is my child
2 more facing charges in connection to child abuse in Marion County
Fire Marshal Investigation into structure fire delayed
Lane of E. Main St. in Clarksburg to be closed for several days
WVU Medicine Children’s annual toy drive needs donations