Emily Decker signs for Davis & Elkins lacrosse

3-time state champion will join Senators program in 2024.
By Atticus Pead
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:19 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emily Decker has signed her National Letter of Intent to join Davis & Elkins’ lacrosse program.

Decker, a 3-time (for 3 consecutive seasons) state champion with Fairmont Senior, noted that she loved the family atmosphere that D&E provided, and said that after more than a dozen tours of the campus, she has enjoyed the area more with each visit.

Hear from Decker on her signing day in the video above.

