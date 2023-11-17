Emily Decker signs for Davis & Elkins lacrosse

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emily Decker has signed her National Letter of Intent to join Davis & Elkins’ lacrosse program.

Decker, a 3-time (for 3 consecutive seasons) state champion with Fairmont Senior, noted that she loved the family atmosphere that D&E provided, and said that after more than a dozen tours of the campus, she has enjoyed the area more with each visit.

Hear from Decker on her signing day in the video above.

