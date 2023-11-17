Food banks pushed to brink as they see ‘worst rate of hunger’ in years

FILE: According to USA Today, food bank CEOs say this is the worst rate of hunger they’ve seen...
FILE: According to USA Today, food bank CEOs say this is the worst rate of hunger they’ve seen in years and is a result of decades of economic inequality.(Maryland GovPics | Maryland GovPics / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As millions prepare for Thanksgiving feasts next week, food banks across the country say they’re getting pushed to the brink.

According to USA Today, food bank CEOs say this is the worst rate of hunger they’ve seen in years and is a result of decades of economic inequality.

They say the level of need is so great, that it’s similar to past recessions as they try to serve more people with fewer resources.

More families are turning to food banks since pandemic-era aid ended earlier this year.

Inflation has squeezed the budgets of lower-income Americans. It’s also tightened the budgets of food banks, causing some to buy less food and scale back on services.

Peanut butter and jelly, tuna, macaroni and cheese, and non-refrigerated milk are among their top needs.

Food banks say you can help by donating money or non-perishable foods to local or neighborhood organizations, which usually have smaller budgets and fewer resources to begin with.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-79 lane closure expected to create major delays on Thursday
File Graphic
Police: Deceased male found at Beckley Lowe’s
Copper House Grill
Brickside Bar & Grille will now have a location in Fairmont
Planned power outage to affect more than 1,000 Mon Power customers
vice versa
Morgantown LGBTQ nightclub suspended for potential public safety violations

Latest News

Donations needed for WVU Medicine Children’s annual toy drive
WVU Medicine Children’s annual toy drive needs donations
Several agencies responding to brush fire in Lost Creek
WVU improving retention and graduation rates despite budget deficit
AAA: Gas prices continue to decline in NCWV
Northwest Atlanta train derailment and fire on Nov. 17, 2023.
Train derails, catches fire in northwest Atlanta