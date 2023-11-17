Lane of E. Main St. in Clarksburg to be closed for several days

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:30 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials say a lane of E. Main St. in Clarksburg will be closed for several days later this month.

According to a release from the West Virginia Division of Highways, the lane closures will be on E. Main St. at the PFC Hotty Herrick Bridge in Clarksburg starting at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Officials say the closure will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day through Friday, Dec. 1 for bridge inspection.

The bridge is located on E. Main St. just East of Joyce St.

Officials say delays are likely, and drivers are asked to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

