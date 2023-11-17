Look up! Leonid meteor shower peaks this weekend

The Leonid meteor shower is expected to peak at around half past midnight, in all time zones,...
The Leonid meteor shower is expected to peak at around half past midnight, in all time zones, on Saturday.(NASA/Ames Research Center/ISAS/Shinsuke Abe and Hajime Yano via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Here’s some evening entertainment for your weekend that only requires you to look up at the sky.

The Leonid meteor shower is expected to peak at around half past midnight, in all time zones, on Saturday.

The shower is expected to produce bright meteors – about 10 to 15 per hour in a dazzling display – moving fast at 44 miles per second.

Although peak viewing time is Saturday, the meteors can be seen a few days before and afterward.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Graphic
Police: Deceased male found at Beckley Lowe’s
I-79 lane closure expected to create major delays on Thursday
Copper House Grill
Brickside Bar & Grille will now have a location in Fairmont
Planned power outage to affect more than 1,000 Mon Power customers
vice versa
Morgantown LGBTQ nightclub suspended for potential public safety violations

Latest News

Tiger Woods, right, fist bumps his son Charlie Woods, left, after finishing the 9th hole during...
Tiger Woods’ son Charlie wins high school state championship in golf
The Queen of Clean: Removing self tanner off your skin
The Queen of Clean: Removing self tanner off your skin
Police say there has been a shooting with multiple victims at the New Hampshire Hospital.
Police: Shooting with multiple victims at New Hampshire Hospital
HNN File Image
Crews respond to crash on I-79
Justice Arthur Engoron presides over Donald Trump Jr.'s testimony in his family's civil fraud...
Judge denies Trump’s request for a mistrial in his New York civil fraud case