Orangetheory Fitness kicks off fundraiser to benefit foster children

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Orangetheory is partnering up with Comfort Cases to help kids entering foster care.

This is the fundraiser’s fifth year.

Money raised will go towards filling backpacks that will go to kids entering the foster system.

The backpacks will include plenty of essentials like pajamas, blankets, hygiene items and much more.

There are more than 6,000 kids in the foster care system in West Virginia, and fundraisers like this aim to make life feel a little more normal for them.

”We don’t just donate the money; we get to put the packs together, and the feeling of knowing what that’s going to do for a child and the hope that it will provide them, surely is all that it’s about. It’s everything, and why we’re so passionate about being a part of Comfort Cases,” said Brock Meadows with Orangetheory Fitness.

Orangetheory says they plan on holding packing parties next month to put these Comfort Cases together.

