Rainy Friday gives way to a cool Thanksgiving week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This Friday will end the work week with rain in the afternoon and evening hours. Then cooler temperatures will settle in this weekend. As for what Thanksgiving week will be like, find out in the video above!

The past few days have been warm, dry and sunny, and this morning will be similar, with cloudy, dry conditions. Then this afternoon will end the dry weather with some rain. This comes as a cold front, connected to a low-pressure system in Canada, will push into the Mid-Ohio Valley and Mid-Atlantic regions around 3 to 4 PM. The front will bring with it a line of steady, consistent rainfall, with even a few heavy showers embedded at times. That means a slick evening commute, so make sure to carry an umbrella and give yourself extra time on the roads. Most of the widespread shower activity will move east of West Virginia by 10 PM, but it’s not until after 2 AM that any leftover showers dissipate. By that time, rainfall totals will be around 0.5″ to even 1″ in some places, which is not enough to reduce the precipitation deficit much but will at least alleviate the dry weather we’ve seen for a while. Thereafter, expect cloudy skies tomorrow morning. Besides the rain and clouds, winds will come from the southwest in the afternoon, allowing temperatures to reach the mid-60s. Then as the front moves east during the evening and overnight hours, cool air will flow from the north, causing temperatures to drop into the 30s.

Over the weekend, a high-pressure system that stretches from the Central US to southern Canada will drag cool, stable air down into West Virginia, resulting in mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper-40s to low-50s in the lowlands and low-to-mid-40s in the mountains. Then between Monday night and Wednesday morning, a low-pressure system from the Rockies will lift moisture into the eastern US, resulting in widespread rain showers in our region. Most of the rain will be on Tuesday, and some models even suggest that with cool air behind the system, we may even see some snow shower activity in the mountains. So you will want an umbrella if heading out on Tuesday. There are uncertainties regarding rainfall totals and whether we’ll see snow shower activity in the mountains, so we’re watching carefully. A cool air mass from Canada will then settle into West Virginia towards the latter half of the week, resulting in highs in the upper-30s to low-40s and sunny skies by Thanksgiving. In short, today will be rainy, and Thanksgiving week will start with cool, rainy conditions.

Today: Cloudy skies this morning, then steady rainfall during the afternoon and evening hours. South-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 68.

Tonight: Cloudy skies, with rain showers dissipating after midnight. West-northwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. Low: 36.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Northwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 49.

Sunday: Sunny skies. West-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 56.

