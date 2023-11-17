Several agencies responding to brush fire in Lost Creek

Officials say the brush fire currently spans 4 - 5 acres.
Several agencies responding after brush fire in Lost Creek(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:38 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple crews are working to put out a large brush fire in Lost Creek, according to 911 officials.

On Thursday, around 8:40 p.m., crews said they were called to the 900 block of Vens Run Road in reference to a brush fire.

Officials say approximately 4 to 5 acres have burned so far.

There were no reported injuries and no buildings have been affected.

A 5 News reporter is on scene working to get more details.

This is a developing story, so stick with 5 News for updates.

