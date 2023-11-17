Several agencies responding to brush fire in Lost Creek
Officials say the brush fire currently spans 4 - 5 acres.
LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple crews are working to put out a large brush fire in Lost Creek, according to 911 officials.
On Thursday, around 8:40 p.m., crews said they were called to the 900 block of Vens Run Road in reference to a brush fire.
Officials say approximately 4 to 5 acres have burned so far.
There were no reported injuries and no buildings have been affected.
