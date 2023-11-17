WVU Medicine Children’s annual toy drive needs donations

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU Medicine Children’s will be accepting donations for their annual toy drive from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3.

WVU Medicine Children’s holds a toy drive every year around the holidays to bring toys, pajamas, and other items to children and families in their care.

“Each year, we are in awe of the generosity of the community,” Courtney Sweet, director of pharmacy and the Child Life Program at WVU Medicine Children’s, said.

“Donations of toys, pajamas, and other needed items help us lift the spirits of the children and families in our care during the holiday season. The Child Life Program is grateful for the continued support of our mission to enhance the overall healthcare experience for patients and families.”

While the holidays are a popular time to donate to the patients at WVU Medicine Children’s, these donations will help all year round to bring joy to patients, Hospital Officials say.

This season, donations will be used as part of the Hospital’s “Santa’s Workshop,” which helps parents and guardians shop for their children while they are staying at the hospital.

All toy donations should be new, small-to-medium in size, and valued at $50 or less. Larger items can be hard for some families to get home once their stay is over.

Please consider patients of all ages, as donations will be accepted for newborns up to 18-years-old.

Due to infection control guidelines, food and any used items are not permitted. Donations will not be taken at the Hospital during the holiday season to minimize visitors and keep patients safe. WVU Medicine Children’s asks that all donations be dropped off at the toy drive.

For questions, contact the Child Life Program at 304-554-8535 or ChildrensHospital@WVUMedicine.org.

Financial donations can be made online by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.