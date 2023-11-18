Salvation Army kicks off their annual Angel Tree & Red Kettle Campaign in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Starting November 18th to December 8th, the community will be able to adopt from Angel Trees all across West Virginia counties. Each angel on the tree represents a child in need and you have a chance to make a difference by buying something on their wish list to ensure they have a wonderful Christmas.

“This year we have 968 families representing the 2,000 angels we have on the trees,” Major Tonya Roberts, Corp Officer of The Salvation Army said. “The tree is not only here at Meadowbrook Mall, they will be at Walmart throughout our counties, as well as other locations, Pizza Huts in Elkins and we have several other locations in Barbour and Upshur County.”

Even if you are not able to adopt an angel, donations are still accepted. You can also make a difference with the Red Kettle campaign by donating money. The goal is to reach $80,000 and this year there’s even a prize at stake for the bell ringers.

“This year we have a competition going on,” Eric Roberts, Corp Officer of the Salvation Army said. “We have a gentleman from our advisory board, Greg Hadjis, he’s with J.F. Allan and J.F. Allan company will give a thousand dollars to the club individual or group of people that get together and say ‘were ringing together for the same cause’ and he’ll give a thousand dollars to the group that raise the most money to our Red Kettle campaign.”

The winner will be announced and awarded in January of 2024, but until then the Salvation Army wants to thank the community for all their support and hopes that the Angel Tree and Red Kettle campaign turns out great this year.

For more information about how to donate, click here.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.